SUV crashes into Hendry County canal

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a canal in Hendry County.
Here we are in the last half of January, but the majority of people who made New Year’s resolutions have already given up.
The suspect in a deadly deputy-involved shooting was shot 12 times after deputies fired 17 rounds when the man charged them with a machete.
The Estero Village Council is looking to speed up the development of the Estero Sports Park.
The vacant City Marketplace acreage in downtown Punta Gorda hit the market recently with a $12 million price tag and is being marketed as a mixed-use development opportunity that will blend residential, retail and hospitality for a live-work-play environment.
Sip & Sizzle first opened Jan. 6 at 2236 First St. at the corner of Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who broke into Golden Gate Middle School and stole guns that were locked in a safe.
A man is in jail after he was arrested for lying about having a stolen gun and possessing illegal drugs.
Passersby can’t miss the monumental tank and pine tree cell tower under construction at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Cornerstone Drive, about 3 miles east of Collier Boulevard.
As the clouds begin to clear, the Weather Authority is tracking Friday afternoon highs in the lower 60s after some morning mist moves out.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Lee County School District held the first of many town hall meetings Thursday night to create an open dialog between parents and those in charge of their children’s education.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has launched “Operation Dark Knight” to address the growing issue of drug trafficking through the dark web.
The community is saying goodbye to a Fort Myers Beach legend.
With record cold fronts this week, some are now turning on their heaters for the first time in a while.
Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a canal in Hendry County.
The WINK News drone captured this scene in the area of Townsend Canal and State Road 80, around 9 a.m. Friday.
One eastbound lane was closed while crews worked the scene
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
About an hour later, the road reopened.