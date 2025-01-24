WINK News

SUV crashes into Hendry County canal

Published: Updated:

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a canal in Hendry County.

The WINK News drone captured this scene in the area of Townsend Canal and State Road 80, around 9 a.m. Friday.

One eastbound lane was closed while crews worked the scene

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

About an hour later, the road reopened.

