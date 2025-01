Q: I live off Immokalee Road just past the new Bear Creek Elementary School that the county is currently building. I was curious if you know what the big, round structure on the school property is for. It looks like it might be a big water tank. If so, what is the purpose? Also, a cell tower has been erected on the property. Any idea what providers will be on the tower and when it will go live? — Cliff Marano, Naples

Q: Can you find out how this eyesore was approved right on Immokalee at the new school being built just west of Valencia Trails development? They couldn’t have pushed it farther back? — Michael Losurdo, Naples

A: Passersby can’t miss the monumental tank and pine tree cell tower under construction at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Cornerstone Drive, about 3 miles east of Collier Boulevard. The more than 28-foot-tall tank is part of Bear Creek Elementary School, which is targeted to open in August for the 2025-2026 academic year; the 185-foot cell tower is not on school property, nor does it have any association with the school district.

