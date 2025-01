Credit: WINK News

The Weather Authority is tracking a misty Friday morning start with colder temperatures. As the clouds begin to clear, afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A stagnant area of low pressure is beginning to slowly move away from our area, which is why we are still seeing increased cloud coverage and mist at the start of Friday. The clouds will clear out throughout the day, and temperatures will slightly increase compared to the rest of the week.”

Friday

A cold weather advisory will be in effect for some Southwest Florida counties as temperatures will be in the 40s for your Friday morning commute.

Highs will be a little milder and top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will be clearing throughout the day, and we’ll see a partly cloudy sky this Friday afternoon.

Saturday

Near-record cold temperatures will be with us Saturday morning as we start the day in the 30s.

These cold temperatures can lead to frost for many Southwest Florida communities.

Temperatures will warm up, and we’ll see a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the afternoon.

Sunday

Sunday morning will be mostly clear and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

We’ll see a few clouds throughout the day, with warmer air moving in.

Highs will top out in the lower to mid-70s for your Sunday afternoon plans.