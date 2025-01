The Weather Authority says Southwest Florida woke up to the coldest temperatures in 3 years!

Overnight temperatures were in the 30s and 40s, with ‘feels-like’ temperatures only in the 20s and 30s.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning. However, by this afternoon, we will finally be seeing lots of sunshine, with temperatures a bit higher than what we’ve been feeling lately, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday

Expect an even warmer Sunday, with near-seasonal temperatures reaching the mid-70s in the afternoon.

Thanks to high pressure in control, we stay dry with sun and clouds overhead.

Overnight lows will still feel chilly, in the 40s and 50s across the area.

This week

Warmer weather fans will appreciate this week’s forecast!

Each day this upcoming week, we will see warmer temperatures in the upper 70s to even low 80s by the end of the week.

Sun and clouds stay in the forecast, with minimal rain chances throughout the week.

Overnight lows stay average, in the 50s, for this final week of January.

Beach and boating

Winds from the northeast will make it a choppy day on the water.

Winds are out of the northeast around 15 to 20 knots, with Gulf wave heights reaching 2 to 4 feet.

These cold fronts have kept the Gulf water temperatures quite cool, only reaching 57 degrees.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the morning hours.