Food insecurity remains a significant issue in Southwest Florida, with one in eight adults and one in six children experiencing hunger.

WINK News has launched its annual March to a Million Meals campaign to combat this, supporting the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

The campaign kicked off with the Harry Chapin Hunger Walk at the Copperleaf Golf Club in Estero. Participants could walk, run, or bike to support the local nonprofit’s mission to end hunger in the region.

The event began with arrivals around 8:00 a.m., and the walk started at 9:00 a.m.

Bill Starr, president of the Copperleaf Charity Foundation, shared his thoughts on the event.

“It’s always a great event, and people walk up afterward and say, you know, thank you. I’m glad that I made it this year to remind ourselves what Harry Chapin does and how important it is to support food security in our communities,” said Starr.

Starr mentioned that they expected around 200 participants and hoped the cold weather would not deter walkers.

Proceeds from the event will contribute to the March to a Million Meals, benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank and the larger Southwest Florida community.

The Copperleaf Charitable Foundation contributed significantly, presenting a $60,000 check to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

The community’s involvement in events like the Hunger Walk highlights the ongoing efforts to address food insecurity in Southwest Florida.

March to a Million Meals officially launches to the public on Feb. 1, and WINK News will provide the latest coverage all month long.