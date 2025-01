The Weather Authority says that while it’s a comfortable and cool morning across Southwest Florida, it will warm right up this afternoon into the mid- to upper 70s.

A dry, seasonal day can be expected with sun and clouds overhead.

Winds will stay light out of the east-northeast, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This week

This week will be much warmer than last week, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and low 80s each day.

High pressure remains in control which is helping to keep Southwest Florida warm and dry.

Mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds overhead will be around throughout the week.

Beach and boating

It’s shaping up to be a good boating day with winds a little lighter than we have been seeing.

Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 knots, and Gulf wave heights are reaching 2 to 3 feet.

There’s a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf will gradually warm up in the days ahead as we will be seeing a lot more sunshine and warmer temperatures, but for now, it is at a chilly 56 degrees!