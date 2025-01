Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ran down the sideline during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, chucked his headset into the air and then was doused in Gatorade.

It was in that moment Ohio State freshman safety Leroy Roker knew the game was won.

“I was right behind him,” Roker recalled. “And then after I seen him throw it up on the air I like ran past him I was like on the field and I had to get brought back by one of our strength coaches.”

Now, Roker will be forever known as a national champion.

“It’s truly something special cause you know I’ve dreamed of this since like I was a young kid,” Roker said.

Those dreams of glory in college came into focus when Roker emerged as a top high school prospect. First at Canterbury School then at Bishop Verot High School, where he played his senior year.

As Roker made plays on both sides of the ball, he gained attention of power programs. He decided to take his talents to Columbus to play for Ohio State.

“I always knew this was a championship winning team so I just wanted to be a part of something special,” Roker said. “And obviously it ended the way I wanted.”

After the game, Roker got to celebrate the moment with his family.

“They wanted it just as bad as I do and they’ve been with me every step of the way,” Roker said. “So it was just a great feeling to celebrate with them and see them after the game.”

Roker went on to add, “I hadn’t seen them in a while so I really missed them and so it was just like almost crying but tears of joy.”