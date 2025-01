U.S. House Republicans have gathered at Trump National Doral for their annual retreat, known as the “Issues Conference.”

The three-day event is just beginning, with President Donald Trump expected to set the agenda in a speech scheduled for 5 p.m.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt received an exclusive invitation to the event.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, whose district includes Doral and parts of Collier County, opened the retreat with a speech.

He emphasized the importance of unity among Republicans to advance the president’s agenda.

“I hope that we unify around how to get the president’s agenda across, across the goal line,” said Diaz-Balart.

Diaz-Balart acknowledged potential divisions within the party, stating, “If there’s division, it’s going to be certain individuals who are going to continue to say it’s not good enough.”

He stressed the need to move forward with the agenda, even if it isn’t perfect initially.

The retreat will focus on deciding what to include in the Budget Reconciliation Bill.

The House Budget Committee plans to meet next week, with House Speaker Mike Johnson aiming for an April passage.

Trump wants Republicans to be unified in their approach.

Local Congressmen Byron Donalds and Greg Steube are also attending the retreat.

They are expected to discuss their perspectives on the agenda and the party’s goals.

The event will continue over the next few days as Republicans work to align their strategies.