There was some chaos and defiance as a special session got underway in Tallahassee.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for the session Monday morning, despite pushback from lawmakers.

Lawmakers canceled DeSantis’ version of the special session and are now doing their own.

The speaker gaveled in and out of Session A and then gaveled in for Special Session B.

House Speaker Daniel Perez addressed speculation that things are tense between lawmakers and the governor.

He said the governor should not have called a special session because the issues he wants discussed can wait until March when the regular session begins.

“They should not be stunts designed to generate headlines,” Perez said. “I dislike special sessions because they inhibit the very thing the legislative process should encourage: the push and pull of meaningful conversations that lead to the development of good and better ideas. Special sessions should be reserved for those issues that truly cannot be addressed in the normal course of the legislative process. Most of the issues raised in the proclamation for Special Session A simply do not meet that threshold.”

Former Florida Representative Spencer Roach told us he expected the gavel in and out to happen, telling us about DeSantis, “This has nothing to do with policy, but everything to do with political posturing and power.”

WINK News is reaching out to the governor’s office for his reaction and will have that in our 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.