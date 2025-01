AP FILE IMAGE – Florida Head Coach Todd Golden watches play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The University of Florida’s investigation into a Title IX complaint filed against men’s basketball coach Todd Golden is now closed after the university found “no evidence.”

“The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone,” university spokesperson Steve Orlando said in a statement sent to WINK News. “After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation.”

Golden posted a statement to X Monday saying, “The last several months have been a challenge for my family and me while this process dragged on. We asked for the public to allow the process to work through to its conclusion and not rush to judgement based on allegations. The UAA and so many at the University have been tremendously supportive – my family and I are extremely grateful.”

A spokesperson for the University Athletic Association sent the following statement to WINK News, “The UAA acknowledges the completion of the review. We take these matters seriously and understand the need for the process to be conducted with strict confidentiality and discretion. Throughout this process Coach Golden has demonstrated tremendous focus and professionalism, and we commend him for that. As the Gators move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting a championship experience with integrity.”

Golden faced allegations of stalking and sexual harassment, but continued to coach the Gators through the invesitgation.

The No. 5 Gators face No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday.