The Weather Authority is tracking above-normal Tuesday temperatures as Southwest Florida can expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A weak cold front approaching Florida will increase humidity; however, a warm front will increase Tuesday afternoon temperatures to above-normal.”

Tuesday

It will be a seasonal morning with temperatures in the 50s.

On Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see sun and clouds, and pleasant temperatures will prevail. Tuesday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s.

More clouds will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak front stalls to the north.

Fog is looking more likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Patchy dense fog and chilly temperatures for the Wednesday morning commute.

A weak cold front will stall around Southwest Florida before heading back north in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be right where they should be this time of year, with highs in the mid-70s. For Wednesday, we’ll see sun, clouds, and dry weather.

Thursday

Starting cool with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s Thursday morning.

Expect a lot of sunshine throughout the day with only a few clouds from time to time.

Temperatures will be warmer with the warmest air we have seen since the Holidays.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.