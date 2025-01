Authorities in Lee County are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a beloved feral cat was found injured by a BB gun.

Residents on Ebson Drive in North Fort Myers raised concerns about the incident, prompting an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeannine Bandemer, a neighbor who cares for the cat affectionately named “Patches,” contacted authorities after discovering the injury on Monday night.

“This cat is a loving, sweet feral cat, and someone shot her with a BB gun,” Bandemer said.

Bandemer, who often feeds and shelters Patches, noticed the cat limping after a visit. Upon closer inspection, she discovered what appeared to be a BB-sized hole in the cat’s backside.

“I just figured maybe she was busy with a day of chasing birds and butterflies,” Bandemer said. “But she was limping. So after an inspection, I saw what appeared to be a BB-sized hole in her backside.”

A veterinarian later confirmed the injuries were consistent with a BB gun pellet, according to a report from Lee County Animal Services.

Bandemer said she shared text messages with deputies that she had exchanged with a neighbor, who had previously mentioned shooting animals with a BB gun as a method of keeping them off his property.

“They wanted to understand how I arrived at my conclusion that my neighbor did this,” Bandemer said. “So I luckily had a history of text messages between me and my neighbor referencing BB guns on more than one occasion.”

In one text message, the neighbor reportedly said, “I don’t want that mutt in my front yard, the bat the back. I don’t care about it. If it is caught on the side or the front, I’ll put a BB in its [expletive].”

Bandemer said she initially thought the texts were jokes but now views them in a different light.

“Here’s one where he says, ‘Get a BB gun. It’ll get their attention, but it won’t harm them,’” she said.

The LCSO has confirmed there is an active investigation into the incident. Patches has since been treated by a veterinarian and is expected to recover.

Bandemer said deputies attempted to contact the neighbor she suspects, but no arrests or charges have been announced at this time.