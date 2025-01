Sunsplash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral is set to unveil its newest attraction later this year.

The giant wave pool will hold 160,000 gallons of water, making it about eight times larger than a typical backyard swimming pool.

For over 20 years, Sunsplash has been a beloved part of the Cape Coral community.

“It’s interesting to talk to people around the city,” said Ron McKenzie, Sunsplash Waterpark’s chief marketing officer. “They grew up coming here. Their first job was here. They met their spouse here, and now some of them are bringing their grandchildren here.”

This summer, Sunsplash is introducing something new and exciting.

“We broke ground on our Paradise Cove wave pool, an attraction that people have been waiting for a very long time,” McKenzie said.

The wave pool will cover 12,000 square feet and feature adjustable wave patterns and entertainment options.

One of the highlights of Paradise Cove will be a 16-by-9-foot digital screen on the wave pool deck.

“We’ll be able to show movies, show events, entertainment, things like that,” McKenzie said.

Sunsplash will open for the season on March 8, with Paradise Cove launching in the summer. The park is currently hiring lifeguards and food service staff to enhance the guest experience.

“Our goal here really is to make the guest experience as good as we can possibly make it,” McKenzie said.

In addition to the new attraction, Sunsplash will offer swim lessons and lifeguard classes. Admission will be $37.99 for adults and $27.99 for children. Season passes are available online for an additional $22 and include various perks.