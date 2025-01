Photo provided by Naples Police

A police officer found himself on the other side of law after severely striking his child with a belt on Naples Pier.

On Saturday, the Naples Police Department received a call reporting that witnesses were attempting to prevent 55-year-old Phillip Kennedy, an officer with the Miccosukee Police Department, from leaving the area.

They were unsuccessful and Kennedy fled northbound on Gulf Shore Boulevard South. He was later caught at the intersection of Gulf Shore Boulevard South and Eighth Avenue South with the 10-year-old victim in the passenger seat.

Witnesses said they observed Kennedy towering over the crouched victim, whipping him five times and even punching the boy.

Witnesses observed Kennedy visibly angry, while the child screamed during the incident.

Officers spoke with the mother and the victim. They said the incident began over a shovel.

The victim was playing on the beach and believed he had found an unused shovel nearby.

When it was time to leave, the boy threw the shovel into the water. The owner approached Kennedy, which angered him and led to him to strike the child.

The victim had two red marks on his ribs and back. He also stated he was hit once on his leg and once on the buttocks.

When officers spoke to Kennedy over the incident, he stated, “Corporal punishment is not a crime in Florida.”

Officers said the father exceeded reasonable corporal punishment and arrested him for child abuse without causing bodily harm.

He now resides in Naples jail.