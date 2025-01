With January wrapping up, Southwest Florida experienced quite a chilly month. Only two days throughout the entire month reached temperatures of 80 degrees or higher, the fewest since 2016.

The average high for January for Fort Myers is 75 degrees.

High temperatures for 17 days of the month were below that.

The coldest day of the month was Jan. 23, when afternoon highs topped out at a chilly 50 degrees.

This broke the lowest high-temperature record for Fort Myers that day.

The dry season is in full swing, and January proved just that; as we typically only see just over 2 inches of rain, the total amount of rainfall this month has only been 0.54 inches.

All of Southwest Florida is in a drought at this time.

With a few more days to go in January, the Weather Authority team forecasts warmer weather.

Southwest Florida can expect two more 80-degree days on Thursday and Friday before the month ends.

The monthly temperature outlook for February shows that the southern United States can expect a warmer-than-average month.

Meanwhile, portions of the Midwest and northwestern United States can expect cooler-than-average weather.

Fort Myers’s average high for February is 78 degrees, a few degrees warmer than in January.