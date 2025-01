The FGCU men’s basketball team stepped away from the court and into young hearts when team members visited pediatric cancer patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital as part of Coaches vs. Cancer week.

The kids’ faces lit up seeing Azul, the eagle mascot, and the players.

“It’s awesome that just walking in there, your presence alone, they’re already way more joyful as soon as you walk in the room,” FGCU senior guard Brandon Dwyer said. “You just try to keep that going as long as you’re in there.”

It’s not just the kids who felt the extra joy from the visits.

“It gives a little extra motivation seeing these kids, knowing that they’re going to watch my game, that they look up to me, it kind of puts a little chip on my shoulder,” FGCU freshman center Tristen Guillouette said. “I want to do a good job for them as well as my team, I want to do a good job for these kids.”

The experience offering a renewed perspective for the Eagles.

“All the hard work that we put in over the summer and getting to this point to know that we’re doing something good for the right cause, it is really good,” Guillouette said.

So from here on out the kids are rooting for the Eagles and the Eagles are rooting for the kids.

“You’ve got a ton of people rooting for you and a ton of people backing you and cheering you on and a bunch of people that believe you’re going to get better,” Dwyer said.

The Eagles’ Coaches vs. Cancer game is on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Stetson.

Buying tickets using this special link donates two dollars to Barbara’s Friends, the Golisano Children’s Hospital cancer fund.