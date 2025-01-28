Florida House and Senate approve new immigration bill

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
It took four and a half hours of back-and-forth debates for the Florida Senate to vote and pass the immigration bill.
Thanks to the generosity of donors, the United Way School Resource Center was able to distribute 24 bikes and helmets to Lee County School District students.
North Fort Myers High School girls soccer forward Hannah Busenbark breaks school’s single-season scoring record.
Lawmakers at the U.S. House Republican retreat in Doral are preparing to take a break after a day filled with closed-door meetings. Their goal is to devise a plan to advance President Trump’s ambitious agenda on Capitol Hill.
Cape Christian Fellowship Church will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new worship center. Upon completion, this new 1,300-seat auditorium-style building will be one of the largest venues for gatherings in Cape Coral.
Sheila Nicoloff from Charlotte County faced disappointment when the Christmas presents she sent to her family in Ohio did not arrive on time.
A 119-year-old opera house will host 19 local heavy metal bands as part of a two-day festival.
Experts say that illegal gaming places are like cockroaches: if you squash one of them, a bunch more pop up in their place.
Authorities are still searching for a 20-year-old man considered armed and dangerous, who escaped from deputies during an attempted arrest.
Sunsplash Waterpark in Cape Coral is set to unveil its newest attraction, Paradise Cove, later this year.
Little Gasparilla Island is receiving much-needed assistance from Charlotte County to clear debris from hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Researchers are exploring new frontiers in medical science by conducting experiments in space to address cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death.
The 911 call of a man who called to report he had shot his wife while his two children were inside the home has been released.
The story of Gabby Petito’s murder captured the hearts and minds of Southwest Florida and the entire country. Now, Netflix is picking it up.
The Naples Winter Wine Festival auction on Saturday struck a chord with patrons and inspired them to open their wallets.
It took four and a half hours of back-and-forth debates for the Florida Senate to vote and pass the immigration bill.
The bill was also passed by the House and will now move to the Governor, who can sign the bill into law or veto it.
During debates in both the House and Senate, things were tense. There was a lot of back and forth, with some lawmakers even on the verge of tears and passion.
Questions on the bill and how it would work came from dozens of lawmakers today especially with the last-minute change of making the death penalty mandatory if an illegal immigrant is convicted of a capital offense.
The bill says any illegal immigrant gets deported and somehow gets back into the United States and commits a crime, it reclassifies criminal penalties.
Senator Joe Gruters introduced the bill.
“President Trump is asking for more badges, more detention beds, and laser focus on catching more criminal illegal aliens who violate our laws. This bill delivers through key funding and partnerships with law enforcement leaders who know what will work best in their communities,” Senator Gruters said.
One concern raised by democrats is for the children of illegal immigrants, young people who are already sitting in a classroom
This bill if it becomes a law, would force law enforcement participation, incentivizing law enforcement for assisting ICE using a bonus program.
Sheriff Bill Prummell wrote a statement on behalf of the Florida Sheriff’s Association in support of the bill.
“The Florida legislature has worked closely with us to ensure our concerns are heard so we have the tools we need to effectively and efficiently remove criminal aliens from our communities across the state of Florida, thus protecting Floridians and visitors of our great state,” Sheriff Prummel wrote.
Lawmakers consulted the White House on the legislation. They got technical assistance from Trump.
The Florida Senate President and Speaker of the House in a joint statement said insight from the White House last helped direct Florida legislators to make last-minute changes that are more strict.