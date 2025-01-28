Florida House and Senate approve new immigration bill

It took four and a half hours of back-and-forth debates for the Florida Senate to vote and pass the immigration bill.

The bill was also passed by the House and will now move to the Governor, who can sign the bill into law or veto it.

During debates in both the House and Senate, things were tense. There was a lot of back and forth, with some lawmakers even on the verge of tears and passion.

Questions on the bill and how it would work came from dozens of lawmakers today especially with the last-minute change of making the death penalty mandatory if an illegal immigrant is convicted of a capital offense.

The bill says any illegal immigrant gets deported and somehow gets back into the United States and commits a crime, it reclassifies criminal penalties.

Senator Joe Gruters introduced the bill.

“President Trump is asking for more badges, more detention beds, and laser focus on catching more criminal illegal aliens who violate our laws. This bill delivers through key funding and partnerships with law enforcement leaders who know what will work best in their communities,” Senator Gruters said.

One concern raised by democrats is for the children of illegal immigrants, young people who are already sitting in a classroom

This bill if it becomes a law, would force law enforcement participation, incentivizing law enforcement for assisting ICE using a bonus program.

Sheriff Bill Prummell wrote a statement on behalf of the Florida Sheriff’s Association in support of the bill.

“The Florida legislature has worked closely with us to ensure our concerns are heard so we have the tools we need to effectively and efficiently remove criminal aliens from our communities across the state of Florida, thus protecting Floridians and visitors of our great state,” Sheriff Prummel wrote.

Lawmakers consulted the White House on the legislation. They got technical assistance from Trump.

The Florida Senate President and Speaker of the House in a joint statement said insight from the White House last helped direct Florida legislators to make last-minute changes that are more strict.