An 18-year-old man is in jail after deputies say he went through a neighborhood breaking into cars and stealing items.

Lee County deputies arrested Aidan Santillan on a dozen charges related to a burglary spree on Scarlett Oak Avenue, just south of Alico Road.

Home surveillance videos helped deputies identify Santillan.

Neighbors have similar footage showing two individuals attempting to enter homes. Some residents believe the suspect may live nearby.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released footage of Santillan pulling on car door handles until he found unlocked vehicles.

Kristen Greenleaf, a homeowner, expressed her lack of surprise, saying, “I hate to say that, but I’m not surprised. We’re lucky that, you know, we’ve locked our doors, because this has happened in the past,” she said.

Greenleaf emphasized the importance of securing vehicles and belongings.

“I know we think we live in a safe neighborhood and we can just run in and out of the house and leave things unlocked,” said Greenleaf.

According to the sheriff’s office, Santillan and an accomplice accessed eight vehicles on a Monday night, taking items such as keys, laptops, cash, and a wallet.

Although they attempted to enter other vehicles, some were locked.

Santillan faces charges including grand theft and conveyance burglary.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose whether his friend also faces charges.