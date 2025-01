Credits: Cape Christian

Cape Christian Fellowship Church will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new worship center. Upon completion, this new 1,300-seat auditorium-style building will be one of the largest venues for gatherings in Cape Coral.

The event will occur Sunday from 2-2:30 p.m. at 2110 Chiquita Blvd.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Cape Christian leaders, including Lead Pastor Cory

Demmel.

He shared his excitement for this significant milestone.

“We are thrilled to begin this next chapter for Cape Christian and the Cape Coral community.

This new Worship Center will not only provide the space to accommodate our growing church

family but also create opportunities for connection and transformation for everyone who steps through our doors,” Demmel said

Cape Christian Church, typically known as “the church with a park,” offers a welcoming community for families. The park includes an upgraded splash pad, basketball courts, pavilions and the Parkside Cafe.

The park serves as a safe, enjoyable and refreshing destination where families can gather

and connect.

“This isn’t just about constructing a building—it’s about building a space for community, faith,

and meaningful relationships,” Pastor Demmel continued. “We’re excited to provide a place

where people can gather, grow, and experience the love of God in tangible ways.”

The event is open to the public and will include a $5 lunch for purchase featuring burgers, hot

dogs, chips, and water. Guests can enjoy specialty drinks, Dole Whip, and other delicious

snacks at the Parkside Cafe.

Over the years, the church has grown to welcome more than 5,000 people to its

campus weekly and continues to have expansion plans.