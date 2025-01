North Fort Myers High School girls soccer junior forward Hannah Busenbark is a scoring machine, always finding ways to hit the back of the net.

“A lot of people ask me that what goes through your head, I don’t know like it’s such a force of habit like you know what you’re doing and you don’t really think about it,” Busenbark said.

North Fort Myers High School girls soccer head coach Nick Erickson said Busenbark is, “an unbelievably dynamic offensive force. Leadership, relentlessness, a drive to win and to succeed like I’ve only seen in a handful of players. And she’s at the top of that list.”

No matter the defense or the opponent, Busenbark’s offensive power has been on full display this season. She climbed up the school’s record books as she closed in on the single-season goal record.

“I knew this was something I wanted to do going into the season like it was a goal of mine that I never thought it was going to happen you know,” Busenbark said.

Heading into the Red Knights game on Jan. 23 against Cape Coral, Busenbark was just three goals away from breaking the record. In the 8-0 win, Busenbark scored four goals. On a penalty kick goal, Busenbark broke the record with her 49th goal on the season.

“I couldn’t do it without the people around me,” Busenbark said. “You can’t score a goal by yourself. You need a team to do it.”

Busenbark’s road to the record was long one. She was sidelined for four months her sophomore season after having surgery on her ankle.

“It was a very sad four months,” Busenbark said. “I didn’t know what to do you know. Soccer is such a big part of my life. But now just coming back I will never take it for granted again.”