Little Gasparilla Island is receiving much-needed assistance from Charlotte County to clear debris from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A barge is now operational, Tuesday, moving debris off the island, a significant step forward for the community that has been rallying for help for months.

Residents have been working hard to secure this support. William Meyers, a resident of nearly eight years, expressed the emotional toll the situation has taken.

“Well, I know a lot of people say, you know what you’re getting into when you move somewhere out there like that. We know at some point, it could happen, but at the end of the day, you really don’t know how it feels until it does, and it’s the worst feeling you can imagine,” Meyers said.

The island had been struggling with piles of debris, and residents like Meyers were not seeking special treatment but rather fair assistance comparable to the mainland.

“We’re not looking for special attention or special help; we just want to be fair and balanced compared to what we get to the mainland,” Meyers added.

With the barge now in operation, Meyers and his neighbors are experiencing a sense of relief.

“The weary souls are feeling some relief. Finally, people are just seeing the boots on the ground, seeing these guys in there with their equipment and their yellow jackets. It’s just an enormous relief and, you know, emotional and mental impact all around. It’s huge for us right now,” Meyers stated.

Previously, every homeowner needed to fill out a right of entry form for the barge operation to proceed. However, due to a contract with the contractor, the process was expedited.

Meyers believes media coverage played a crucial role in prompting the county to act.

“Everybody’s been pushing them very hard from different angles, but I truly believe the media coverage was the final push that, you know, probably weighed on their conscience to get out here and give us a hand,” Meyers said.

Charlotte County aims to make significant progress in debris removal over the next two months.

Residents hope to celebrate these steps toward recovery once the cleanup is complete.