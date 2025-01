Researchers are exploring new frontiers in medical science by conducting experiments in space to address cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death.

Emory University School of Medicine’s team, led by Dr. Chunhui Xu, is investigating whether microgravity can aid in repairing damaged heart muscles.

The research, part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission, involved sending heart muscle cells to the International Space Station in March.

Dr. Xu explained that astronauts conducted numerous experiments on the ISS to determine if microgravity could enhance cell survival. Currently, damaged heart muscles cannot regenerate, but there is hope that transplanting new cells might repair the damage. However, many transplanted cells do not survive.

Dr. Xu emphasized the importance of improving cell survival for successful transplantation.

“So, if you can find a way to improve cell survival, then those methods will be helpful for the cell transplantation applications,” she said.

After a week in space, the cells returned to Earth. Dr. Xu noted that the surviving cells underwent molecular changes likely due to the stress of space travel. These changes could potentially help future cells endure heart repairs.

“If we can turn up those molecules on Earth, we might be able to help the cells survive and overcome other stressful situations,” Dr. Xu said.

Before sending the cells to space, researchers at Emory University attempted to replicate microgravity on Earth using machines that constantly moved the cells. The results prompted them to test the space environment’s impact on cell longevity.

This innovative research could pave the way for advancements in heart repair treatments, offering hope for patients with cardiovascular disease.