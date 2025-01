Credit: United Way, Lee, Hendry and Glades

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the United Way School Resource Center was able to distribute 24 bikes and helmets to Lee County School District students.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with United Way to transport and deliver the bikes to students identified by the United Way School Resource Center.

Some of those bikes were donated to students at Tropic Isles Elementary.

In Lee County, students living within a two-mile radius of school are not included in the bus route. Instead, these students must carpool, ride bikes, or walk to school.

“We live in Florida, and that can mean heavy sun, hot temperatures, or rain on any given day,” says Edelyn Castellon, Senior United Way School Resource Center Program Manager. “For students that can’t afford a bike and have to walk two miles to school, bad weather can be a major reason for student absence.”

United Way has made a difference in these children’s everyday lives and for their parents, who may be concerned about their child’s safety.