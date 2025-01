Lawmakers at the U.S. House Republican retreat in Doral are preparing to take a break after a day filled with closed-door meetings. They aim to devise a plan to advance President Donald Trump’s ambitious agenda on Capitol Hill.

Congressman Byron Donalds expressed his concerns about the number of items that need to be addressed.

He believes too many issues exist to fit into a single party-line bill.

Despite this, Donalds stated he is willing to be flexible and do whatever it takes to accomplish the task, whether it requires one bill or two.

“Spending is going to take some time to work through. I think in the interim, this gives us an opportunity to do a smaller bill that centers around border security issues, debt ceiling, and then defense money,” said Donalds. “We can get that stuff done, get it paid for and get it to the president pretty quickly, and then that gives us time to do some of the larger spending items.”

Donalds continued about the issues.

“A lot of my colleagues agree with me on that, and I know that many senators agree with me. Knowing the timetables in front of us is the other issue that we have to try to navigate over the next six months or so; it just doesn’t look feasible, said Donalds. “And so, that’s why at this point, I’m pretty sure that you know doing two bills is the way to go.”

He highlighted several key areas that need attention, including energy policy, deregulation, tax policy consistency, border security, and long-term spending issues.

The retreat sessions aimed to prioritize passing party-line bills that align with the former president’s goals, such as cracking down on illegal immigration, implementing tax cuts, and achieving energy dominance.

The discussions also focused on how to fund these initiatives. The blueprint developed during the retreat will be returned to Capitol Hill for further action.

President Trump communicated to House Republicans that he does not have a preference for how they deliver the agenda as long as they succeed in doing so.