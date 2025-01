Sheila Nicoloff from Charlotte County faced disappointment when the Christmas presents she sent to her family in Ohio did not arrive on time.

Nicoloff shipped the gifts using FedEx’s three-day service on December 12, but by December 25, the package was still missing.

Nicoloff initially tried to remain patient, but after Christmas passed, she became upset.

FedEx informed her that the package was missing and advised her to file a claim.

In January, Nicoloff’s claim was approved, and she received $100. However, the gifts were worth much more, and her son, who had recently been in a serious car accident, did not receive them.

Hoping to bring joy to her son, Nicoloff sought assistance from WINK News. She filled out a tip form on the website, and the team quickly contacted FedEx.

Within 24 hours, FedEx located the package, which had never left the Punta Gorda shipping facility.

The gifts finally arrived in snowy Ohio, albeit a little late.

Nicoloff expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m just excited, I’m thankful, I’m happy. I appreciate everything that you and WINK News did.”

She also emphasized the importance of keeping tracking numbers and insuring packages for their full value.

For those facing similar problems, WINK News encourages reaching out through the website ‘Submit a news tip‘ form for assistance.