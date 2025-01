Neighbors in Cape Coral were startled by the sound of sirens as DEA agents and SWAT teams conducted a raid on a home.

The scene unfolded on Southeast Van Loon Terrace near Hancock Bridge Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

More than a dozen patrol cars swarmed the area, focusing on a single home. WINK News reporter Maddie Herron was on the scene throughout the day.

Despite pressing for information, the DEA has not confirmed any details about the suspected raid.

Herron spoke to a visibly upset family who had discovered that their brother, who lives at the home, had supposedly been taken into custody. When asked why, they could not provide an answer.

A neighbor, Stacia Goodman, described the scene saying, “I’m just kind of like freaking out a little bit, but there was like SWAT teams and the masks, and everybody was like waving me away, and I’m like ‘What! What!'” said Goodman.

Witnesses told Herron that a SWAT team raided the house around 3 p.m. With limited information confirmed about this DEA-led investigation, neighbors remain curious.

“What is it? I don’t even know! Is it a drug raid? Or is it a weapon raid? I don’t even know what is going on,” said Goodman.

Kurt Faulhaber, another witness, was shocked by the number of officers present.

“I couldn’t believe how many cops were here. It was like an army showed up,” said Faulhaber.

Faulhaber described seeing a large SWAT vehicle and agents shouting at a man in a blue truck. “I saw the big SWAT vehicle there, all the guys in the military here, you know, and them shouting at the guy to get out of the car,” said Faulhaber.

The man remained in the truck for 30 minutes before agents took him into custody. The DEA has not yet disclosed the reason for the arrest.

Despite the uncertainty, Faulhaber and his neighbors are not letting unanswered questions disturb their community.

“I feel a little secure. You know that the police got whatever must have been a big deal with what showed up, you know, with the DEA and everything else. So I feel a little more secure,” said Faulhaber.

Herron contacted the DEA, which referred her to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which has yet to respond. WINK News continues to push for answers and will provide updates as they become available.