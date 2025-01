Credit: WINK News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office made it clear that it will follow any state or federal immigration laws.

The department already has a warrant service officer and opens its doors to ICE agents.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said he doesn’t want illegal immigrants here and will follow the president’s lead on new legislation.

Prummell spoke exclusively with WINK News reporter Olivia Jean on Wednesday about the changing immigration laws.

Jean: Are you having any sort of conversations with your deputies about potential immigration changes that we could see here in Florida?

Prummell: We really haven’t done much yet, because we really need to see what’s coming out of the legislature. We don’t have that clear picture up from the white house yet from Trump. We don’t know where this is going in our Florida legislature, so until we have really set, this is the law of the land, I’d be premature and starting to train my deputies.

Prummell discussed the state of the sheriff’s office with WINK News. Part 2 of the interview will be released on Thursday.