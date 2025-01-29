FGCU pitcher shares his passion for photography

WINK News
Law enforcement conducted a raid on Wednesday at a home on Everson Miles Circle in North Fort Myers.
The Lee County School Board proposed a plan to address its bus driver shortage by adjusting school start and end times.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 25.
From the flames of ruin comes hope as the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District returns a valuable item to Christ at the Crossroads Church.
Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.
The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in September in a program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to purchase a 158-acre golf club that was damaged by Hurricane Ian for $3 million and later discussed making the land part of the Parkside neighborhood.
Losing power during a storm can be frustrating, and now, the mission to bury power lines to prevent outages is full speed ahead.
A clean technology company that turns clean, green wood debris into an environmentally friendly charcoal product will receive Collier County job incentives to create 14 new jobs once it builds a headquarters in Immokalee.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly committing retail thefts at a Cape Coral Target, then later being found in possession of drugs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Fort Myers.
The City of Cape Coral is starting construction Wednesday on a new traffic signal at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard.
The Weather Authority is tracking a seasonal Wednesday with increased cloud coverage throughout the afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Florida Gulf Coast pitcher Chase Kriebel values being in control. That’s why he gravitated to being a pitcher. He wanted to be on the mound with the ball in his hand.
“I like that you know the game revolves around kind of me,” Kriebel said. “So I can take my time if I want to, tie my shoe if I want to. They got to wait on me until I’m ready to throw.”
The junior missed time on the mound in 2021 while in high school when he had Tommy John surgery.
“I kind of started it off wrong,” Kriebel explained. “Kind of secluded myself from a lot of people. It was COVID so I didn’t have to go to school. So I was alone a lot and in my thoughts. And it wasn’t good. I don’t recommend that for anybody.”
But through that struggle, Kriebel found a new passion: photography.
“I kind of just fell in love with capturing a moment because I realized that I was taking baseball for granted and that it might not always be there,” Kriebel said.
Kriebel’s photo library is extensive, from nature, cars and of course baseball.
“As a pitcher, I know what angles I want and what pictures I would like,” Kriebel said. “So it’s a lot easier to shoot that player because you know what the players would want.”
Kriebel told WINK News he’s seen his photography skills grow since he first picked up his mom’s Canon.
“I over edited a lot,” Kriebel said laughing. “I was over editing. It doesn’t take much anymore.”
Now, his passion for the photo, serves a greater purpose.
Kriebel explained that he uses photography as, “an escape. You know it’s kind of an off switch where I don’t have to worry if I had a bad outing or a bad day.”