FGCU pitcher shares his passion for photography

Florida Gulf Coast pitcher Chase Kriebel values being in control. That’s why he gravitated to being a pitcher. He wanted to be on the mound with the ball in his hand.

“I like that you know the game revolves around kind of me,” Kriebel said. “So I can take my time if I want to, tie my shoe if I want to. They got to wait on me until I’m ready to throw.”

The junior missed time on the mound in 2021 while in high school when he had Tommy John surgery.

“I kind of started it off wrong,” Kriebel explained. “Kind of secluded myself from a lot of people. It was COVID so I didn’t have to go to school. So I was alone a lot and in my thoughts. And it wasn’t good. I don’t recommend that for anybody.”

But through that struggle, Kriebel found a new passion: photography.

“I kind of just fell in love with capturing a moment because I realized that I was taking baseball for granted and that it might not always be there,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel’s photo library is extensive, from nature, cars and of course baseball.

“As a pitcher, I know what angles I want and what pictures I would like,” Kriebel said. “So it’s a lot easier to shoot that player because you know what the players would want.”

Kriebel told WINK News he’s seen his photography skills grow since he first picked up his mom’s Canon.

“I over edited a lot,” Kriebel said laughing. “I was over editing. It doesn’t take much anymore.”

Now, his passion for the photo, serves a greater purpose.

Kriebel explained that he uses photography as, “an escape. You know it’s kind of an off switch where I don’t have to worry if I had a bad outing or a bad day.”