Fort Myers community voices concerns over possible Verizon pole

Seeing a dog with a wagging tail will make just about anybody smile, but this pup named Trooper wasn’t always so carefree.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Fort Myers.
Lee County parents are preparing for potential impacts on local schools following President Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Researchers showcased innovative tools to combat red tide at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota. These advancements aim to address the harmful algal blooms affecting Southwest Florida.
A family in Port Charlotte is grappling with tragedy after deputies say Jhesandra Prestol was shot and killed by her husband, Rogelio Prestol.
A missing stuffed animal sparked an unusual rescue mission at Southwest Florida International Airport.
FGCU pitcher Chase Kriebel developed a passion for photography while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in high school.
Law enforcement conducted a raid on Wednesday at a home on Everson Miles Circle in North Fort Myers.
The Lee County School Board proposed a plan to address its bus driver shortage by adjusting school start and end times.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 25.
From the flames of ruin comes hope as the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District returns a valuable item to Christ at the Crossroads Church.
Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.
The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in September in a program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to purchase a 158-acre golf club that was damaged by Hurricane Ian for $3 million and later discussed making the land part of the Parkside neighborhood.
A proposed telecommunications pole in Fort Myers has sparked concern among residents.
Verizon said in a public notice in a local newspaper it plans to install a 47-foot pole at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Clifford Street, near Publix.
Some people who live nearby fear this could disrupt the area’s “old” Florida charm.
“I’m appalled that they are even considering a 47-foot tower on McGregor,” said Joanne Miller who has lived off McGregor Boulevard for 30 years. “McGregor is the only historic designated highway in the city of Fort Myers!”
Gina Sabiston, chairwoman of the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission, echoed Miller’s thoughts.
“My concern is that we are compromising McGregor Boulevard one little piece at a time, and eventually we’re going to have nothing left,” said Sabiston.
She, along with the Lee Trust for Historic Preservation, are encouraging residents to voice their concerns.
“My hope is that Verizon and Terracon will listen to the concerns of the community, will take the character of our community into consideration and will make those minor changes to use small cell technology to mount that on current infrastructure instead,” said Sabiston.
A spokesperson with Verizon told WINK News: “Verizon is installing several small cell sites in the Fort Myers area to provide critical connectivity for residents, businesses, and first responders. We understand the historical significance of the area and are working with local officials to ensure the equipment is both atheistically pleasing and unobtrusive to the community.”
Residents have been asked by Verizon to share their opinions before the deadline of midnight on Thursday by emailing Janie.valade@terracon.com.
Verizon did not share a timeline for their proposed project.
A spokesperson with the City of Fort Myers told WINK News no permits have been submitted to them by Verizon for the telecommunications pole.