Fort Myers community voices concerns over possible Verizon pole

A proposed telecommunications pole in Fort Myers has sparked concern among residents.

Verizon said in a public notice in a local newspaper it plans to install a 47-foot pole at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Clifford Street, near Publix.

Some people who live nearby fear this could disrupt the area’s “old” Florida charm.

“I’m appalled that they are even considering a 47-foot tower on McGregor,” said Joanne Miller who has lived off McGregor Boulevard for 30 years. “McGregor is the only historic designated highway in the city of Fort Myers!”

Gina Sabiston, chairwoman of the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission, echoed Miller’s thoughts.

“My concern is that we are compromising McGregor Boulevard one little piece at a time, and eventually we’re going to have nothing left,” said Sabiston.

She, along with the Lee Trust for Historic Preservation, are encouraging residents to voice their concerns.

“My hope is that Verizon and Terracon will listen to the concerns of the community, will take the character of our community into consideration and will make those minor changes to use small cell technology to mount that on current infrastructure instead,” said Sabiston.

A spokesperson with Verizon told WINK News: “Verizon is installing several small cell sites in the Fort Myers area to provide critical connectivity for residents, businesses, and first responders. We understand the historical significance of the area and are working with local officials to ensure the equipment is both atheistically pleasing and unobtrusive to the community.”

Residents have been asked by Verizon to share their opinions before the deadline of midnight on Thursday by emailing Janie.valade@terracon.com.

Verizon did not share a timeline for their proposed project.

A spokesperson with the City of Fort Myers told WINK News no permits have been submitted to them by Verizon for the telecommunications pole.