Immigration order prompts concern among Lee County parents

Lee County parents are preparing for potential impacts on local schools following President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Parents received an email from the Lee County School District explaining their compliance with the law, which includes adhering to properly served judicial orders and warrants.

The district clarified that raids similar to those in other areas, such as New York City, are not expected in Lee County schools. However, if an official warrant is served for a specific child, agents are permitted to enter the school and take the child.

Vanessa Hughes, a parent of several Lee County students, emphasized the importance of legal processes.

“You know, it’s about going about things legally and doing it the right way, so that, that way, your, you know, your children and your family don’t have to go through something like what’s going on right now,” she said.

Another parent, Nikki Fasula-Cohen, expressed concerns about student safety.

“Coming into the school, because you know that child is at school, it feels like, well, what’s going to keep them from just keeping them home? But they have a right to an education, but they’re not safe. You know, there. It is just heartbreaking,” she said.

The school district assured that it does not inquire about a child’s legal status during enrollment.

A child will only be taken if a warrant is served for them specifically.

Aidyn Cohen, a 16-year-old student, shared his confusion and fear. “Just so confusing and scary,” he said. “I was just going to school, and then I just got the email. I’m like, I didn’t even know, like, this thing, this stuff was going on.”

The community continues to navigate these concerns, with the district maintaining its commitment to legal compliance and student safety.