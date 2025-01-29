Immigration order prompts concern among Lee County parents

WINK News
Seeing a dog with a wagging tail will make just about anybody smile, but this pup named Trooper wasn’t always so carefree.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Fort Myers.
Lee County parents are preparing for potential impacts on local schools following President Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Researchers showcased innovative tools to combat red tide at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota. These advancements aim to address the harmful algal blooms affecting Southwest Florida.
Verizon plans to install a 47-foot pole at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Clifford Street sparking concern amongst residents.
A family in Port Charlotte is grappling with tragedy after deputies say Jhesandra Prestol was shot and killed by her husband, Rogelio Prestol.
A missing stuffed animal sparked an unusual rescue mission at Southwest Florida International Airport.
FGCU pitcher Chase Kriebel developed a passion for photography while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in high school.
Law enforcement conducted a raid on Wednesday at a home on Everson Miles Circle in North Fort Myers.
The Lee County School Board proposed a plan to address its bus driver shortage by adjusting school start and end times.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 25.
From the flames of ruin comes hope as the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District returns a valuable item to Christ at the Crossroads Church.
Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.
The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in September in a program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to purchase a 158-acre golf club that was damaged by Hurricane Ian for $3 million and later discussed making the land part of the Parkside neighborhood.
Parents received an email from the Lee County School District explaining their compliance with the law, which includes adhering to properly served judicial orders and warrants.
The district clarified that raids similar to those in other areas, such as New York City, are not expected in Lee County schools. However, if an official warrant is served for a specific child, agents are permitted to enter the school and take the child.
Vanessa Hughes, a parent of several Lee County students, emphasized the importance of legal processes.
“You know, it’s about going about things legally and doing it the right way, so that, that way, your, you know, your children and your family don’t have to go through something like what’s going on right now,” she said.
Another parent, Nikki Fasula-Cohen, expressed concerns about student safety.
“Coming into the school, because you know that child is at school, it feels like, well, what’s going to keep them from just keeping them home? But they have a right to an education, but they’re not safe. You know, there. It is just heartbreaking,” she said.
The school district assured that it does not inquire about a child’s legal status during enrollment.
A child will only be taken if a warrant is served for them specifically.
Aidyn Cohen, a 16-year-old student, shared his confusion and fear. “Just so confusing and scary,” he said. “I was just going to school, and then I just got the email. I’m like, I didn’t even know, like, this thing, this stuff was going on.”
The community continues to navigate these concerns, with the district maintaining its commitment to legal compliance and student safety.