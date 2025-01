A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to American Airlines, there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

All takeoffs and landings have been halted Wednesday night following the incident.

Video footage from Earth Cam captures two small lights approaching each other near the horizon before colliding, creating an apparent explosion.

Senator Jerry Moran posted on X that the plane was inbound from Kansas before the crash.

Senator Rick Scott also spoke about the incident on X saying “The reports of this aircraft collision are tragic and heartbreaking. Ann and I are praying for the safety of everyone involved.”

As of 11 p.m., President Donald Trump released a statement on the incident which reads in part, “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders.”

Read the full statement below:

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215.