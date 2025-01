Two former FGCU athletes combined their love of movement with entrepreneurship and opened the first Matterhorn Fit franchise in Fort Myers.

Margaret Berry, a soccer player, and Spence Van Tiem, a hockey player, both started working out at Matterhorn Fit as college athletes.

“My game really elevated to the next level,” Van Tiem said. “I was able to make gains I hadn’t previously made and it translated both off the ice, but on the ice as well.”

“Some of the exercises in here are things that you’ve never even seen before,” Berry said.

The Matterhorn Method, created by professional hockey players in Bonita Springs, stuck out to both Van Tiem and Berry from the jump.

“We have rehab on one side, we have personal training on the other side and we make we kind of mash them together for one cohesive method, which we call the Matterhorn Method,” Van Tiem said.

They decided to bring the method to the Fort Myers community, serving clients from ages eight to 93.

“As we age, it’s important to age healthily,” Van Tiem said. “I think there’s tons of injuries and if we’re able to be an outlet for people to live a pain free lifestyle and keep active, I think it’s just wonderful.”

“Athletics is obviously a large part of who we are, but the whole general population of Southwest Florida is also our clientele,” Berry said.

Both transplants from Michigan found a new home through FGCU Athletics and Matterhorn Fit and told WINK News it’s a dream come true to give back to their southwest Florida community through movement.