Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 29, 2025

A missing stuffed animal sparked an unusual rescue mission at Southwest Florida International Airport.
FGCU pitcher Chase Kriebel developed a passion for photography while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in high school.
Law enforcement conducted a raid on Wednesday at a home on Everson Miles Circle in North Fort Myers.
The Lee County School Board proposed a plan to address its bus driver shortage by adjusting school start and end times.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 25.
From the flames of ruin comes hope as the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District returns a valuable item to Christ at the Crossroads Church.
Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.
The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in September in a program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to purchase a 158-acre golf club that was damaged by Hurricane Ian for $3 million and later discussed making the land part of the Parkside neighborhood.
Losing power during a storm can be frustrating, and now, the mission to bury power lines to prevent outages is full speed ahead.
A clean technology company that turns clean, green wood debris into an environmentally friendly charcoal product will receive Collier County job incentives to create 14 new jobs once it builds a headquarters in Immokalee.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly committing retail thefts at a Cape Coral Target, then later being found in possession of drugs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Fort Myers.
The City of Cape Coral is starting construction Wednesday on a new traffic signal at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard.
The Weather Authority is tracking a seasonal Wednesday with increased cloud coverage throughout the afternoon.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
Hector Arroyo has been added to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list this week.
The 38-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl and making her touch him.
His last known address was in Cape Coral.
Deputies are looking for Raida Villa Poey.
She’s accused of trying to buy a $31,000 off-road vehicle from a Fort Myers business with fraudulent identification.
The 50-year-old was last known to be living in Fort Myers. She also has contacts in the Hialeah area of Miami-Dade County.
Travis Shiver‘s charges center around drug possession.
While Cape Coral Police were talking with the 21-year-old, they noted a baggie of cocaine fell out of his jacket sleeve.
Look for him in central Cape Coral.
If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.