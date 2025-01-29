Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 29, 2025

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Hector Arroyo has been added to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list this week.

The 38-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl and making her touch him.

His last known address was in Cape Coral.

Deputies are looking for Raida Villa Poey.

She’s accused of trying to buy a $31,000 off-road vehicle from a Fort Myers business with fraudulent identification.

The 50-year-old was last known to be living in Fort Myers. She also has contacts in the Hialeah area of Miami-Dade County.

Travis Shiver‘s charges center around drug possession.

While Cape Coral Police were talking with the 21-year-old, they noted a baggie of cocaine fell out of his jacket sleeve.

Look for him in central Cape Coral.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.