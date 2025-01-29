New school times in Lee County may ease bus driver shortage

WINK News
FGCU pitcher Chase Kriebel developed a passion for photography while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in high school.
Law enforcement conducted a raid on Wednesday at a home on Everson Miles Circle in North Fort Myers.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 25.
From the flames of ruin comes hope as the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District returns a valuable item to Christ at the Crossroads Church.
Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.
The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in September in a program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to purchase a 158-acre golf club that was damaged by Hurricane Ian for $3 million and later discussed making the land part of the Parkside neighborhood.
Losing power during a storm can be frustrating, and now, the mission to bury power lines to prevent outages is full speed ahead.
A clean technology company that turns clean, green wood debris into an environmentally friendly charcoal product will receive Collier County job incentives to create 14 new jobs once it builds a headquarters in Immokalee.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly committing retail thefts at a Cape Coral Target, then later being found in possession of drugs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Fort Myers.
The City of Cape Coral is starting construction Wednesday on a new traffic signal at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard.
The Weather Authority is tracking a seasonal Wednesday with increased cloud coverage throughout the afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Lee County School Board proposed a plan to address its bus driver shortage by adjusting school start and end times.
If approved, the new schedule would begin in August, when the new school year begins.
The proposal would reduce the current bus system from four tiers to three, allowing bus drivers more time between routes.
The first tier would include 471 bus routes, the second tier 404 routes and the third tier 300 routes.
This change would affect school start and end times throughout the district. School start times could be as early as 7:30 a.m., with end times as late as 4:20 p.m.
The district estimated this plan would reduce the need for bus drivers by nearly 60.
“The end goal is really to not only move towards those three tiers of transportation, to increase efficiency, to increase safety; but we’re really going to see an opportunity to make the most of the instructional time that we have with our students when they’re there on time, when our teachers are amazing. Have them for those hours; we can really do a lot of good work with them,” said a district representative.
The final vote on this proposal is scheduled for next week.