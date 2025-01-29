Sarasota’s Mote Marine unveils tech to fight harmful red tide blooms

WINK News
WINK News
Seeing a dog with a wagging tail will make just about anybody smile, but this pup named Trooper wasn’t always so carefree.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Fort Myers.
Lee County parents are preparing for potential impacts on local schools following President Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Verizon plans to install a 47-foot pole at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Clifford Street sparking concern amongst residents.
A family in Port Charlotte is grappling with tragedy after deputies say Jhesandra Prestol was shot and killed by her husband, Rogelio Prestol.
A missing stuffed animal sparked an unusual rescue mission at Southwest Florida International Airport.
FGCU pitcher Chase Kriebel developed a passion for photography while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in high school.
Law enforcement conducted a raid on Wednesday at a home on Everson Miles Circle in North Fort Myers.
The Lee County School Board proposed a plan to address its bus driver shortage by adjusting school start and end times.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 25.
From the flames of ruin comes hope as the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District returns a valuable item to Christ at the Crossroads Church.
Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.
The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in September in a program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to purchase a 158-acre golf club that was damaged by Hurricane Ian for $3 million and later discussed making the land part of the Parkside neighborhood.
Researchers showcased innovative tools to combat red tide at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota on Wednesday. The advancements will target the harmful algal blooms affecting Southwest Florida.
Steve McKenzie, from Prescott Clean Water Technologies, highlighted the effectiveness of Ozonix, a new technology developed by Prescott.
“It winds up killing all the red tide, eliminating 100% of the toxins,” he said.
The advanced tools, including XTREME, Ozonix, and Clear, are at the forefront of science in tackling red tide. These blooms harm marine life, damage coastlines, and release airborne toxins.
McKenzie explained that the significant red tide blooms a few years ago spurred the development of this mitigation technology.
David Spiers from XTREME emphasized the importance of early intervention.
“You could track the blooms coming in five miles, seven miles offshore, and so we could hit that with barges or seaplanes and kill those blooms even before they hit our beaches,” he said.
Years of scientific effort came to fruition during Wednesday’s presentation.
Spiers described XTREME’s plant-based product as biodegradable and effective, eliminating red tide toxins within 24 hours.
“It’s a plant-based product that’s all biodegradable, and it’s been tested and proven to kill the red tide and eliminate the toxins within 24 hours,” he said.
Dana Wetzel from the Environmental Laboratory for Forensics stressed the need for comprehensive water treatment.
“The liquid clear on the surface, probably was not an adequate way to do it because red tide is the whole water column,” she said.
While more testing is required, these developments mark a promising step toward addressing future red tide blooms.