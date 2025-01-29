WINK News

The Tale of Toot: A stuffed animal rescue at RSW

A missing stuffed animal sparked an unusual rescue mission at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Police were called to find a beloved stuffed animal that went missing during a visit to Fort Myers.

Officers launched a search, combing through the area, but initially, they could not locate it.

One determined officer continued the search into a second day. Eventually, the stuffed animal, named “Toot,” was found.

Toot received a VIP tour of the airport before being packaged with a tracking number and sent back to his owner.

