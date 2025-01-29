The Tale of Toot: A stuffed animal rescue at RSW

WINK News
Seeing a dog with a wagging tail will make just about anybody smile, but this pup named Trooper wasn’t always so carefree.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Fort Myers.
Lee County parents are preparing for potential impacts on local schools following President Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Researchers showcased innovative tools to combat red tide at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota. These advancements aim to address the harmful algal blooms affecting Southwest Florida.
Verizon plans to install a 47-foot pole at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Clifford Street sparking concern amongst residents.
A family in Port Charlotte is grappling with tragedy after deputies say Jhesandra Prestol was shot and killed by her husband, Rogelio Prestol.
FGCU pitcher Chase Kriebel developed a passion for photography while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in high school.
Law enforcement conducted a raid on Wednesday at a home on Everson Miles Circle in North Fort Myers.
The Lee County School Board proposed a plan to address its bus driver shortage by adjusting school start and end times.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for January 25.
From the flames of ruin comes hope as the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District returns a valuable item to Christ at the Crossroads Church.
Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.
The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in September in a program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to purchase a 158-acre golf club that was damaged by Hurricane Ian for $3 million and later discussed making the land part of the Parkside neighborhood.
A missing stuffed animal sparked an unusual rescue mission at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Police were called to find a beloved stuffed animal that went missing during a visit to Fort Myers.
Officers launched a search, combing through the area, but initially, they could not locate it.
One determined officer continued the search into a second day. Eventually, the stuffed animal, named “Toot,” was found.
Toot received a VIP tour of the airport before being packaged with a tracking number and sent back to his owner.