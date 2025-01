Amy Crystal Lowe Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested after allegedly committing multiple retail thefts at a Cape Coral Target and later being found in possession of drugs.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Tuesday, officers arrested 37-year-old Amy Crystal Lowe for multiple counts of retail theft at the Target store at 1890 NE Pine Island Rd.

Lowe is accused of stealing from the store on three separate occasions in January.

The thefts occurred on Jan. 2, 21, and 22, where Lowe reportedly failed to scan several items at self-checkout, totaling over $180 worth of merchandise.

While being processed at the Lee County Jail, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered an item concealed in Lowe’s person during a routine scan.

Lowe reportedly removed a green plastic-wrapped package from inside her body, which contained multiple pills.

The items were identified as controlled substances, including pills that presumptively tested positive for fentanyl, along with a prescription medication and another unknown pill.

Lowe now faces multiple charges, including theft, smuggling contraband into a correctional facility, possession of fentanyl, possession of certain drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.