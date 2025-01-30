WINK News

Condos destroyed by Hurricane Ian to be replaced with gulf-front luxury condos

Author: Aisling Swift, Gulfshore Business
A six-story condominium featuring 12 spacious, resort-style homes passed its final approval and can now move ahead with construction on the site of the former Bahama Club on Naples’ Miracle Mile. 

The city’s Design Review Board on Jan. 22 unanimously approved KT Naples Owner LLC’s final design review for Olana, at 1121 Gulf Shore Blvd. N., which will feature spacious 9,000- to 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom condos, each with a sauna, steam room, hot-and-cold plunge pool and private garage.  

DRB members lavished praise on the building, landscaping plans and Gulf views, noting landscape architect Maggie Watts and architect Pinar Harris listened to their concerns last summer, when they asked for more robust and interesting plantings and to modify the building design.  

