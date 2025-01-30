WINK News

Cornerstone Builders moves into new Fort Myers manufacturing facility

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Cornerstone Builders of Southwest Florida began in a Long Island, New York, basement until relocating to Fort Myers in 1988.

If only the founder and his son could see the latest of what his creation became, Cornerstone CEO Bob Hahn said.

The company plans to cut the ribbon on its new, $20 million, 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and headquarters Feb. 4. Cornerstone has showrooms in Fort Myers, Naples and Marco Island and does kitchen and bathroom remodeling work throughout the region.

