E24. CREDIT: Dick Pritchett Real Estate Eagle Cam

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife confirmed the cause of death for eaglets E24 and E25 was Avian Flu, also known as Bird Flu.

During a news conference Thursday, CROW representatives provided a timeline regarding the death of the eaglets and the recovery process.

On Sunday, the SWFL Eagle Cam released on Instagram that E24 suddenly passed away in the nest.

CROW volunteers required legal authorization to remove the dead eaglet from the nest, as it posed a safety hazard.

Upon retrieval of E24, volunteers monitored the remaining birds within the nest for stress.

E25 was not displaying stress symptoms and showed signs of being fed by its parents.

CROW clarified that the removal of the eagles was not allowed.

E24 was then taken for necropsy.

E25 died on Tuesday due to having seizures, similar to E24, and falling out of the nest.

CROW clarified that while the volunteer operation is active seven days a week, it does not operate on a 24-hour cycle.

Another issue is the distance from the rehabilitation hospital to the Dick Pritchet Real Estate eagle nest.

Volunteers need to travel 90 minutes before arrival.

Jessica Comolli, CROW’s doctor on staff, was placed in charge of the necropsy of both eaglets.

Comolli stated that Avian Flu was the cause of death for both birds.

Comolli said the eaglets may have caught the flu after eating an infected bird.

Regarding contamination of the eagle parents, CROW said they could not remove the birds unless symptoms were present.