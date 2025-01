The J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel has faced significant challenges due to hurricanes. Nature lovers are eager to see it bounce back.

Staff at the refuge have observed that the area is gradually recovering. A drive through the refuge reveals the impact of Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton.

“There was salt water all over this island, and so exotics moved in or and vines came in. Everything changed,” said Toni Westland, supervisory refuge ranger at J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

Despite the devastation, life persists among the damaged trees.

“The mangroves have come back … every day it gets greener out here,” said Westland.

Westland explained that recovery is varied, with some areas miraculously thriving.

“I remember walking out here after Ian, and I was like jumping. ‘Oh my Gosh! This is great!’ And I was like ‘The scat panels are here!'” said Westland.

Some wildlife, like a family of raccoons and a bobcat, survived the storms.

“Those are the signs that you know will make it,” said Westland.

However, not everything survived. Westland noted, “Those different buckets, it’s like some things might not come back. We might have things look different when it comes to our own structures.”

Many trails, decks, and structures suffered severe damage. Westland shared, “This was a giant birding platform. And then Ian hit, and this beautiful platform was 200 yards over in the mangroves.”

The plan is to restore these structures. Westland said, “People are asking, and it does take a while for government contracts, you know, and we have to wait for funding.”

Progress is underway, with new AC units being installed at the visitor center in March.

Work on the boardwalks destroyed during the hurricanes is expected to start by summer.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.