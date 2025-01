Authorities are investigating Shane Sibert, a respected leader at Estero Fire Rescue, after a raid at his North Fort Myers home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conducted the search, collecting evidence connected to another investigation.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wahlig said FDLE agents visited Estero Fire Rescue’s headquarters with a search warrant.

“They pulled Mr. Sibert aside to talk to him while they collected some of the property. And what you typically would see collected as far as electronic devices and communication equipment, some papers,” said Wahlig.

After they visited the headquarters, FDLE agents proceeded to Sibert’s home.

Sibert’s neighbors described him as friendly.

“He seems like a nice guy, waved to him a couple times,” said neighbor Kevin Landers.

“On Friday and Saturday nights, we’ll go over there and have a beer,” said neighbor Tim Lindsay. “And I’ve met him over there a bunch of times having a beer. Seems like a nice guy.”

Wahlig said Sibert has always had a positive character and is usually “the sunshine of our day.”

Despite his 12-year reputation at Estero Fire Rescue, many are puzzled about FDLE’s investigation into the administrative battalion chief.

Wahlig said the investigation involves another agency Sibert worked with, the Southwest Florida Urban Search and Rescue team, but the details remain unclear.

Sibert has been placed on paid administrative leave as FDLE continues its investigation.

