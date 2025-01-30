How AI assists in the formatting of stories on WINKNews.com

WINK News
Outdoor dining is a hot commodity for restaurants, especially this time of year.
Obenson Blanc, a state champion wrestler at Lely High School, is in his second season as the head wrestling coach at North Dakota State.
A tragic plane crash en route to Washington D.C. has left a Southwest Florida mother grieving the loss of her son.
Glades County School District unveiled its brand new school buses to the public, and they are trading in gas pumps for charging stations.
The company plans to cut the ribbon on its new, $20 million, 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and headquarters Feb. 4.
A six-story condominium featuring 12 spacious, resort-style homes passed its final approval and can now move ahead with construction on the site of the former Bahama Club on Naples’ Miracle Mile.
The City of Punta Gorda is issuing a precautionary boil water notice, effective immediately, for all residents and businesses in the city’s utility service area, both inside and outside the city limits.
An Okeechobee man has been arrested after allegedly failing to appear for trial on child sex abuse charges.
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife confirmed the cause of death for eaglets E24 and E25 was Avian Flu, also known as Bird Flu.
The deadly crash involving an American Airlines Commercial Flight and a military Black Hawk helicopter is impacting flights at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Palm Beach.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a 55-acre prescribed burn is planned for Thursday along the Yucapen Creek.
The owners of two Immokalee agriculture businesses pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the government out of millions of dollars.
Egg prices continue to soar, causing many Southwest Florida residents to rethink their breakfast choices.
Our Commitment to Innovative Storytelling and Journalistic Integrity
At WINK News, we’re dedicated to bringing our audience stories that matter, in formats that are both engaging and accessible across all platforms. To uphold this commitment, we’ve integrated Collaborator AI for Newsrooms, a state-of-the-art AI journalism tool, into our newsroom.
Collaborator AI for Newsrooms is not just technology; it’s a partnership that enhances our journalistic expertise. Here’s what this means for you, our readers:
· Transparency: We believe in the power of trust. That’s why we’re open about our use of AI to bolster our storytelling capabilities, ensuring you know about the tools we use to bring you the news.
· Unique Brand Voice: Your trust in our unique perspective is paramount. Collaborator AI for Newsrooms is designed to preserve and amplify our distinctive journalistic voice, not replace it.
· Journalistic Focus: By streamlining the transformation of content, our journalists can concentrate on what they do best: uncovering truths and providing insightful analysis.
· Tailored Content: This tool doesn’t generalize; it customizes. It’s calibrated to align with our specific goals and brand values, delivering stories that resonate with you.
· Enhanced Quality: The introduction of Collaborator AI for Newsrooms reinforces our commitment to quality. It helps us maintain the high journalistic standards you’ve come to expect from us.
· Cost Savings: Efficiency is key. The cost-effectiveness of AI allows us to invest more in on-the-ground reporting and in-depth journalism.
· Innovation in Journalism: Embracing Collaborator AI for Newsrooms represents our leap into the future of journalism – a future where technology supports and elevates the human elements of our craft.
· Engagement Across Platforms: We’re now better equipped to meet you where you are, whether that’s on social media, your mobile device, or your television, with stories that engage and inform.
· Human-Centric Journalism: At the heart of our process is the irreplaceable human touch. Every piece of content is initiated and concluded with a journalist’s insight. Our team ensures that what reaches you has been reviewed and refined by experienced professionals.
Our use of Collaborator AI for Newsrooms is a testament to our dedication to excellence in journalism. It’s a tool that helps us tell better stories – your stories – with the depth, nuance, and clarity you deserve.