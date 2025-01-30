Outdoor dining fee changes in Naples

WINK News
Obenson Blanc, a state champion wrestler at Lely High School, is in his second season as the head wrestling coach at North Dakota State.
A tragic plane crash en route to Washington D.C. has left a Southwest Florida mother grieving the loss of her son.
Glades County School District unveiled its brand new school buses to the public, and they are trading in gas pumps for charging stations.
Our Commitment to Innovative Storytelling and Journalistic Integrity At WINK News, we’re dedicated to bringing our audience stories that matter, in formats that are both engaging and accessible across all platforms. To uphold this commitment, we’ve integrated Collaborator AI for Newsrooms, a state-of-the-art AI journalism tool, into our newsroom. Collaborator AI for Newsrooms is not […]
The company plans to cut the ribbon on its new, $20 million, 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and headquarters Feb. 4.
A six-story condominium featuring 12 spacious, resort-style homes passed its final approval and can now move ahead with construction on the site of the former Bahama Club on Naples’ Miracle Mile.
The City of Punta Gorda is issuing a precautionary boil water notice, effective immediately, for all residents and businesses in the city’s utility service area, both inside and outside the city limits.
An Okeechobee man has been arrested after allegedly failing to appear for trial on child sex abuse charges.
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife confirmed the cause of death for eaglets E24 and E25 was Avian Flu, also known as Bird Flu.
The deadly crash involving an American Airlines Commercial Flight and a military Black Hawk helicopter is impacting flights at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Palm Beach.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a 55-acre prescribed burn is planned for Thursday along the Yucapen Creek.
The owners of two Immokalee agriculture businesses pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the government out of millions of dollars.
Egg prices continue to soar, causing many Southwest Florida residents to rethink their breakfast choices.
Outdoor dining is a hot commodity for restaurants, especially this time of year.
Next month, the Naples City Council is set to take up the issue of how much real estate restaurants can use for tables and how much they should have to pay for the privilege.
Fifth Avenue can get pretty crowded, and walking by some restaurants can be a tight squeeze.
We spoke to many people Thursday, some who don’t think spacing is an issue and some who welcome the idea for more.
The Naples City Council is expected to take up a recommendation from the planning advisory board on Feb. 20. It calls for eight feet of walking space next to outdoor dining.
Right now, the requirement is five feet.
This proposed rule also increases permit fees for outdoor dining, but Tim Aten with the Naples Press said if it passes, it won’t impact the restaurants that are here already.
“15 restaurants already on Fifth Avenue within the overlay district have permits that would be grandfathered in, but anyone in the future that was seeking a permit, or if restaurants change hands, then they would have to abide by the eight-foot rule instead of the five feet,” Aten said.
The owners WINK News spoke to on Thursday are not worried about this happening. They know they are safe anyway if nothing changes.