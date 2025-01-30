Precautionary boil water notice issued for Punta Gorda

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels.com

The City of Punta Gorda is issuing a precautionary boil water notice, effective immediately, for all residents and businesses in the city’s utility service area, both inside and outside the city limits.

This is due to a drop in water distribution system pressure below 20 psi.

The low pressure may allow contaminants to enter the water system.

Below are the city’s recommended steps to take during a boil water notice:

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Allow the water to cool completely before using.

As an alternative to boiling, residents may use bottled water for consumption and other purposes.

Do not use tap water for drinking, cooking or other consumption purposes without boiling it first.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

The city will conduct bacteriological sampling to ensure the water is safe to drink. Once the city completes testing, officials will decide whether to issue a boil water notice.

Residents and businesses will be notified via Alert Punta Gorda, the city’s website and social media.

The city will monitor the situation closely and provide updates as they become available.

Residents and businesses with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the City of Punta Gorda at 941-575-3339 or visit the city’s website for updates.