A kilogram of fentanyl served as the bait that led to the arrest of an accused drug dealer, who now faces federal charges.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron witnessed Christopher Ward being taken away in handcuffs Thursday after he faced a judge for suspected fentanyl dealing in federal court.

The arrest Wednesday afternoon caused a stir when DEA agents raided Ward’s house on Southeast Van Loon Terrace in Cape Coral.

Neighbors now have answers as to why this commotion occurred.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Ward, the chaos was part of an undercover drug operation. Undercover agents identified Ward as a person offering to sell fentanyl by the kilogram.

After placing him under surveillance, agents tested samples from Ward’s trash for fentanyl, which came back positive.

A swarm of agents wearing bulletproof vests and holding long guns focused on Ward’s home.

Neighbors described the scene as an “army” of narcotics agents, state troopers and drug dogs. They claim Ward sat in a blue Ram truck for 30 minutes before agents took him into custody.

Ward’s family, seen leaving the courtroom, declined to comment.

