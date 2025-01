Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rising Thursday afternoon temperatures due to a warm front approaching the Southwest Florida area.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, ” A warm front south is approaching our region, causing temperatures to soar into the upper 80s with mostly sunny conditions.”

Thursday

A warm front lifting into Southwest Florida will bring warmer and more humid conditions this Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have a mostly sunny afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s for some and lower 80s for many.

Friday

It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Humidity will increase throughout the day, and we’ll see dew points in the 60s for your Friday afternoon plans.

Our streak of the 80s that began Thursday continues for Friday, with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

Saturday

Mild and humid conditions will be with us for your Saturday morning plans.

More clouds will drift into Southwest Florida on Saturday, and we’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky from time to time.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.