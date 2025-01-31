ArtFest kicks off in Downtown Fort Myers

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Art lovers have a reason to celebrate as the 25th anniversary of ArtFest kicked off in downtown Fort Myers.
Oliver’s Barbershop, a Naples icon on Fifth Avenue, faces an uncertain future after over 70 years in business.
The Charlotte County School District is truly a family affair for the Taylor family. Every member of the family either works for or attends the district’s schools.
The ongoing clash between Florida’s Republican-controlled statehouse and Governor Ron DeSantis over immigration legislation is heating up.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser featuring representatives of local businesses/organizations to raise $40,000.
Rogelio Prestol, accused of killing his wife, remains in custody and is barred from seeing his children until his murder trial begins.
The Bubble Room on Captiva Island is inching closer to a grand reopening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck.
A festival mixing zines and community is coming to Fort Myers.
For bargain shoppers, a good online discount isn’t always safe.
According to the city on Facebook, an increased demand for water, coupled with cold weather, led to a water line break.
In only the second year the sport is offered in Lee County schools, the Bull Sharks are fielding both a varsity and a junior varsity team.
The Naples Zoo has announced the passing of a beloved African lion who was humanely euthanized following several age-related health concerns.
A man has been arrested, accused of stealing a 1-month-old kitten from a woman during a robbery.
The Naples Police Department has arrested two men they say were involved in a gift card fraud scheme.
Art lovers have a reason to celebrate as the 25th anniversary of ArtFest kicked off in downtown Fort Myers.
Nearly 200 artists from across the nation gathered to showcase their diverse range of work on Friday night.
Sharon McAllister, the founder of ArtFest, explained, “It’s known as a juried art festival. They have that all over the country. Artists apply… professional artists vote on artists score them, and the top 200 get in.”
ArtFest features a multitude of booths with handmade creations.
Joseph Farmer, an artist at the event, said his work is “composed of everyday items.”
Farmer highlighted a piece called “Guitar Man” that took significant time to create, emphasizing the detailed work involved.
“It is not just about Florida art, right, or Florida watercolor,” said McAllister. “It is about abstract and beautiful jewelry and advanced-level ceramics.”
While opening night was a success, ArtFest will continue over the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event promises activities for kids and delicious food, making it a fun outing for the entire family.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.