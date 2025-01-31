ArtFest kicks off in Downtown Fort Myers

Art lovers have a reason to celebrate as the 25th anniversary of ArtFest kicked off in downtown Fort Myers.

Nearly 200 artists from across the nation gathered to showcase their diverse range of work on Friday night.

Sharon McAllister, the founder of ArtFest, explained, “It’s known as a juried art festival. They have that all over the country. Artists apply… professional artists vote on artists score them, and the top 200 get in.”

ArtFest features a multitude of booths with handmade creations.

Joseph Farmer, an artist at the event, said his work is “composed of everyday items.”

Farmer highlighted a piece called “Guitar Man” that took significant time to create, emphasizing the detailed work involved.

“It is not just about Florida art, right, or Florida watercolor,” said McAllister. “It is about abstract and beautiful jewelry and advanced-level ceramics.”

While opening night was a success, ArtFest will continue over the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event promises activities for kids and delicious food, making it a fun outing for the entire family.

