Credit: Cape Coral Animal Shelter

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraiser featuring representatives of local businesses and organizations with the goal of raising $40,000.

The event will take place Friday, Feb. 21, at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

The participants will dress in their finest pajamas and spend the night with the animals.

Each participant will work toward raising a minimum of $2,000 through their networks and social media.

Participants will be matched with a canine or a cat. The human can read to their pet companion, take them for a walk, play, or just spend time together.

The evening also features a “paint party” where the animals, with the assistance of the participants, paint abstract art they can keep as a memento of the occasion.

At the end of the night, humans can cuddle up and spend the night with their furry friend.

“Our first PJs and Paws was a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Liz McCauley, Executive Director. “Since our fundraisers were canceled or postponed, we had to find creative ways to raise much-needed funds while still being able to social distance.”

There will be Facebook live check-ins throughout the event.

“We felt this was a fun way to raise money and awareness for our adoptable animals. Much to our amazement, we raised over $36,000. It was a lot of fun and has become one of our signature events,” McCauley said.

For more information and to check out this year’s participants, you can visit their Fundraising Page.