WINK News

Watch Now

Charlotte and DeSoto county fairs to kick off on Friday

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Credit: The Charlotte County Fair Association

Plan for plenty of fun as both the Charlotte and DeSoto county fairs are set to begin.

Both fairs will open admission sales at 5 p.m. on Friday, kicking off the annual tradition.

Ticket prices for the Charlotte fair are $25, and for DeSoto County, they are $5.

The fair in Charlotte County is located at 2333 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte and will last until Feb. 9.

The DeSoto County fair is located at the County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard Street in Arcadia, and continues until Feb. 8.

Click the links in this sentence for more information on the Charlotte and DeSoto county fairs.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.